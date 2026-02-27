APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.48. 1,743,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,153. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. APA has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on APA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in APA by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 416,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 283,299 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of APA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and strong cash flow — APA topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4, reported robust free cash flow (>$1B) and emphasized disciplined capital allocation, which investors see as supportive for buybacks/debt reduction. Article Title

Q4 beats and strong cash flow — APA topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4, reported robust free cash flow (>$1B) and emphasized disciplined capital allocation, which investors see as supportive for buybacks/debt reduction. Positive Sentiment: 2026 capital plan and cost savings — Management signaled a $2.1B capital plan for 2026 and is targeting ~$450M of annual cost savings, which should improve cash flow and margin leverage if realized. Article Title

2026 capital plan and cost savings — Management signaled a $2.1B capital plan for 2026 and is targeting ~$450M of annual cost savings, which should improve cash flow and margin leverage if realized. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst move — Wolfe Research raised its price target to $39 and kept an outperform rating, signaling material upside versus recent levels and providing a bullish research anchor. Article Title

Bullish analyst move — Wolfe Research raised its price target to $39 and kept an outperform rating, signaling material upside versus recent levels and providing a bullish research anchor. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed but modestly higher PTs from some banks — JPMorgan and Roth raised targets to $29 and $27 (neutral ratings), effectively putting targets near the current market price and indicating limited immediate upside from those shops. Article Title Article Title

Mixed but modestly higher PTs from some banks — JPMorgan and Roth raised targets to $29 and $27 (neutral ratings), effectively putting targets near the current market price and indicating limited immediate upside from those shops. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reporting appears inconsistent — Recent short?interest snapshots in feeds show zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure; data is unreliable and not driving price action today. Article Title

Short interest reporting appears inconsistent — Recent short?interest snapshots in feeds show zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure; data is unreliable and not driving price action today. Negative Sentiment: Analysts still see downside — Mizuho and Evercore raised targets but maintained underperform/in-line stances at $24 and $25, implying double?digit downside from recent levels and keeping pressure on the stock. Article Title Article Title

Analysts still see downside — Mizuho and Evercore raised targets but maintained underperform/in-line stances at $24 and $25, implying double?digit downside from recent levels and keeping pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Underlying operating weakness — Revenue and several operating metrics remain down year?over?year (lower volumes/prices), and Reuters noted Q4 profit fell year?over?year despite the beat — a reminder of commodity exposure and cyclical risk. Article Title

Underlying operating weakness — Revenue and several operating metrics remain down year?over?year (lower volumes/prices), and Reuters noted Q4 profit fell year?over?year despite the beat — a reminder of commodity exposure and cyclical risk. Negative Sentiment: Institutional portfolio changes — Recent filings show large net reductions by some major holders (Harris, UBS) even as others added, signaling mixed institutional conviction. Article Title

About APA

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

