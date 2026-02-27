Reviewing Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) & Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC – Get Free Report) and Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ategrity Specialty and Allied World Assurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ategrity Specialty 1 1 3 0 2.40 Allied World Assurance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ategrity Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Ategrity Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ategrity Specialty is more favorable than Allied World Assurance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ategrity Specialty 17.44% 14.17% 5.65% Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ategrity Specialty and Allied World Assurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ategrity Specialty and Allied World Assurance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ategrity Specialty $424.34 million 2.54 $74.00 million $1.38 16.25 Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ategrity Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Allied World Assurance.

Summary

Ategrity Specialty beats Allied World Assurance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ategrity Specialty

We are a profitable and growing specialty insurance company dedicated to providing excess and surplus (“E&S”) products to small to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. We have built a proprietary underwriting platform that combines sophisticated data analytics with automated and streamlined processes to efficiently serve our clients and deliver long-term value to our stockholders. The SMB market is characterized by large volumes of small-sized policies, and we believe our competitive edge lies in our ability to offer consistent, high-speed, and low-touch interactions that our distribution partners value. This advantage stems from our technology-driven method of standardizing, simplifying, and automating our transaction process, which we call productionized underwriting. We target industry verticals where we have deep expertise and develop data-driven insights to gain a competitive advantage. We leverage our expertise and our efficient underwriting platform to deliver tailored insurance products and customized services that meet the needs of our distribution partners. We believe the universe of distributors in the SMB segment of the E&S market is rapidly shifting toward agents and brokers who were raised in the digital age. These digital-native and tech-savvy distribution partners expect real-time, frictionless insurance transactions that mirror the seamless experiences they encounter in their daily lives. In an industry where insurance applications are often submitted via email with slow response times, we have designed a technology-driven underwriting process that addresses our distribution partners’ demands for rapid, high-quality interactions. Our strong value proposition has contributed to a growing network of 512 distribution partners as of March 31, 2025, which provides us with increased transaction opportunities and diversified sources of business. Our fully integrated claims management function is designed to enable us to resolve claims efficiently and effectively. We take an active approach to risk management through real-time performance analytics, rigorous risk aggregation monitoring, and robust reinsurance protection aimed at minimizing volatility and generating consistent underwriting results. We have grown our business substantially while generating attractive underwriting results. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we wrote $116.1 million in gross written premiums, an increase of $34.5 million, or 42.3% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our combined ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 90.9%, a decrease of 3.3% from the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our members’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $426.8 million, an increase of $28.5 million (7.2%) from December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, our return on members’ equity was 12.6%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we wrote $437.0 million in gross written premiums, representing a compound annual growth rate of 28.4% over the last two years. Our combined ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024, was 93.9%, a decrease of 3.6% from the year ended December 31, 2023. Our members’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $398.3 million, an increase of $76.6 million (23.8%) from December 31, 2023. We believe that our productionized underwriting capabilities will continue to drive enhanced profitability as we continue to scale our business. Our company’s mission is to transform the E&S marketplace for SMBs through the power of productionized underwriting with precision, simplicity, and efficiency. When we entered the E&S industry, we found what we believe to be an under-served and inefficient marketplace that was hindered by inconsistent and antiquated processes of legacy insurance carriers. We also believe that many distribution partners and their end-clients were struggling with slow response times, unpredictable underwriting capacity, and subpar pricing, which we believe make the market ripe for technology and efficiency-driven disruption. To address these challenges, we developed a technology-enabled underwriting process that we believe sets us apart in the E&S market. Our productionized underwriting approach combines rigorous technical underwriting with a highly efficient and centralized operating platform powered by advanced technology. This process begins with a deep understanding of our end-clients, the insurance policyholders. We intensely study the industry and geographical micro-segments in which our end-clients operate using sophisticated data analytics. We leverage these analytics to build quantitative risk models that shape our risk appetite and client targeting. Furthermore, we aim to eliminate unnecessary complexity by standardizing our processes and automating key underwriting tasks, such as submission intake, risk classification, pricing, and documentation. This allows our underwriters to focus on high-value underwriting tasks and make timely and accurate decisions in a uniform manner. For each individual transaction opportunity, our underwriting models efficiently determine which components of the process can be automated. For simpler products with clearly identified risk characteristics, we can execute the entire underwriting process without human intervention. We believe our productionized underwriting approach generates consistent, efficient, and scalable processes that allow us to deliver differentiated value to our distribution partners without compromising accuracy and profitability. Our location is in New York NY.

About Allied World Assurance

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

