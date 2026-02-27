Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.02. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 117,909 shares.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 102.61%. The firm had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BWMX. Freedom Capital upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Trading Down 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

Featured Stories

