VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.9950, with a volume of 25714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,850,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,241,000 after buying an additional 123,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,620,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,146,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,653,000 after acquiring an additional 203,071 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,989,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,228,000 after acquiring an additional 62,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 129,423 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

