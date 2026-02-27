VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $47.9950, with a volume of 25714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
