Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 24935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 219,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 682,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 915,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after buying an additional 241,465 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

