Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $21.16. Caris Life Sciences shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 1,119,366 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $292.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share.
Caris Life Sciences News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Caris Life Sciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong top-line growth — Caris reported GAAP EPS of $0.28 (vs. $0.01 consensus) and revenue of ~$292.9M, up ~125% YoY, which supports near-term revenue momentum. Caris Q4 results and conference materials
- Positive Sentiment: Interim Achieve 1 readout boosts MCED thesis — The company announced an interim readout showing Caris Detect (WGS + AI) demonstrated superior sensitivity and specificity versus methylation-based approaches, a milestone de?risking the MCED launch potential and long-term revenue upside. Caris Achieve 1 interim readout
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst initiation/upgrade activity — Robert W. Baird initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and raised its price target (from $26 to $28), adding institutional validation that helped lift sentiment. Baird initiates coverage Benzinga: PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 revenue guidance centered near $1.0B — Management guided to roughly $1.0B–$1.02B for 2026 (above consensus of ~$995.8M), which supports a bullish growth narrative. Q4 & full?year results and 2026 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation — Caris added an AI?powered breast cancer signature to its molecular reporting, strengthening its diagnostic/clinical utility toolkit and potential addressable market. AI breast cancer signature
- Neutral Sentiment: Premarket trading reaction noted in coverage — Reports flagged premarket gains after the earnings/achieve readout, reflecting immediate positive sentiment but not guaranteeing sustained momentum. Benzinga premarket report
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data is noisy/uninformative in filings — February short-interest entries showed anomalous/zero values and are not a reliable signal at the moment.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst PT trim from BTIG — BTIG cut its price target from $45 to $38 while keeping a buy rating; the downward revision reduces upside from some long?term models even though the new PT still implies material upside. Benzinga: BTIG PT cut
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,654,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,597.18. This represents a 38.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caris Life Sciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $14,655,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period.
Caris Life Sciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -46.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About Caris Life Sciences
Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.
Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.
