Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $21.16. Caris Life Sciences shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 1,119,366 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $292.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share.

Caris Life Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caris Life Sciences this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAI shares. Evercore set a $38.00 target price on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caris Life Sciences from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caris Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,654,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,597.18. This represents a 38.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caris Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $14,655,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period.

Caris Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of -46.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

Featured Articles

