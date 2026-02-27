Promising Space Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

Keysight Technologies, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary businesses support the commercial or governmental space economy — including launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, ground systems and components, space infrastructure firms, and related software or services. Investors treat them as a thematic sector marked by high capital intensity, long development timelines and regulatory/technological risk, but with potential long?term growth tied to satellite communications, earth observation, space tourism and national security spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

