Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 29th total of 2 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Baader Bank lowered shares of Schweiter Technologies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

About Schweiter Technologies

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $585.00 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $585.00 and a 1-year high of $585.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.00.

Schweiter Technologies AG, trading as OTCMKTS:SCWTF, is a Swiss engineering group specializing in the design, manufacture and servicing of machinery for the floor covering and specialty textiles industries. Its core product lines include tufting machines for carpet and artificial turf production, coating and laminating equipment for technical textiles, and finishing lines that integrate drying, heat-setting and inspection. The company also offers digital process control systems, automation solutions and retrofitting services aimed at optimizing production efficiency and quality for its customers.

Headquartered in Altstätten, Switzerland, Schweiter Technologies serves a global customer base through a network of subsidiaries, sales offices and service centers across Europe, North America and Asia.

