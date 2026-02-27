Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 2.9%

CON traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $539.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

