Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

BWIN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 21.8%

Shares of BWIN stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.75 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,134.60. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $6,119,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baldwin Insurance Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baldwin Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded BWIN from “Outperform” to “Strong Buy” and set a $30 price target, implying material upside from recent levels — a clear buy?side signal that likely lifted sentiment and flows.

Raymond James upgraded BWIN from “Outperform” to “Strong Buy” and set a $30 price target, implying material upside from recent levels — a clear buy?side signal that likely lifted sentiment and flows. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a substantial share repurchase program of up to $250 million, which reduces share count and signals management confidence in valuation. Repurchase Program Announcement

The Board authorized a substantial share repurchase program of up to $250 million, which reduces share count and signals management confidence in valuation. Positive Sentiment: Baldwin announced a strategic partnership with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, which may expand distribution for UCTS/consumer products and support revenue growth. Fairway Partnership

Baldwin announced a strategic partnership with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, which may expand distribution for UCTS/consumer products and support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS came in at $0.31, beating the consensus ~$0.29 and up from $0.27 year?ago — an earnings beat that supports the thesis of improving profitability. Earnings Beat

Q4 results: EPS came in at $0.31, beating the consensus ~$0.29 and up from $0.27 year?ago — an earnings beat that supports the thesis of improving profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage initiation at TD Cowen may increase institutional attention and liquidity; impact depends on published rating and model assumptions. TD Cowen Coverage Initiation

Coverage initiation at TD Cowen may increase institutional attention and liquidity; impact depends on published rating and model assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and write?ups (Yahoo/Zacks) are reviewing valuation and key metrics post?partnership and earnings — useful for investors but not immediate price drivers. Valuation After Partnership

Analyses and write?ups (Yahoo/Zacks) are reviewing valuation and key metrics post?partnership and earnings — useful for investors but not immediate price drivers. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter was $347.3M, slightly below the ~$351.8M consensus, and the company still reported a negative net margin (~?1.89%) — items that could temper enthusiasm if trends persist. Earnings Release / Slide Deck

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.