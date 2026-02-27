Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Announces Earnings Results

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $596.36 million during the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Chime Financial’s conference call:

Chime reported strong Q4 and full-year 2025 results, including 31% revenue growth for 2025, a 12-point year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4, ~500k net new active members in the quarter (9.5M total), and issued 2026 guidance targeting ~20–22% revenue growth and GAAP profitability for the balance of the year.

Chime completed its multi?year migration to Chime Core (100% on owned stack), which management says cuts transaction processing costs ~60%, lowers cost-to-serve versus banks, and supports a long-term gross margin goal of ~90% while accelerating product velocity.

Product momentum is driving monetization: the new Chime Card has >50% adoption in new cohorts and raised credit share of spend, MyPay scaled to ~$400M revenue run rate with losses down to ~1% and ~60% transaction margin, and Instant Loans originated ~$400M in 2025 and reached ~10% attach.

Management's 2026 outlook relies on seasonally large CAC refunds (timing/amounts from the tax refund cycle) and on favorable outcomes from MyPay's new variable pricing and expanded access, so deviations in refund timing, pricing adoption, or credit performance could pressure the company's guidance and profitability targets.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of CHYM stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.63. 2,422,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.86. Chime Financial has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Feuille sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $179,423.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,037,707 shares in the company, valued at $174,675,887.74. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew S. Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Chime Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,240,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,764,751.98. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 256,539 shares of company stock worth $6,973,943 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chime Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHYM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $9,519,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,157,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chime Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 863,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chime Financial by 1,203.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,451,000.

Chime Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chime Financial this week:

Q4 results beat EPS estimates and showed healthy top?line growth: Chime reported ($0.12) EPS vs. consensus ($0.20) and revenue of $596.4M (+25.5% YoY). The beat reduces near?term earnings uncertainty and supports revenue momentum.

Guidance topped Street expectations: Chime guided FY?2026 revenue to roughly $2.6–$2.7B and Q1 revenue to $627–$637M (above consensus), citing strong demand for its digital banking products — the guidance was the main catalyst for the intraday surge.

User engagement and member growth are improving: active members hit ~9.5M and management highlighted heavier card spend and adoption of earned?wage access, supporting revenue and monetization upside.

Institutional support: Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and set a $31 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction that execution and margin expansion can drive upside.

Analyst positioning mixed: UBS raised its price target to $27 but kept a Neutral rating, which tempers the bullish takeaways with a more cautious valuation view.

Coverage and transcripts available: full earnings call transcript and slide deck provide more detail for investors who want to dig into product KPIs and margin cadence.

Profitability and valuation risks remain: Chime is still unprofitable (negative net margin and ROE), which keeps the company dependent on continued revenue growth and margin expansion to justify current market capitalization.

Volatility and trading dynamics: the stock experienced a sharp intraday move on the beat/guidance and has shown wide trading ranges; short?term price action may remain volatile as investors re?rate growth vs. profitability risks.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Further Reading

