National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 238,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $40.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.24 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 330.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

