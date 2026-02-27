Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on MannKind in a report on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

MannKind stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 3,816,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,020. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.84.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. MannKind had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $297,547.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 985,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.31. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 65,804 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $395,482.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,504,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,053,799.92. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 262,846 shares of company stock worth $1,546,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options activity was reported, suggesting speculative/hedged buying interest that can support near?term upside. Read More.

Large bullish options activity was reported, suggesting speculative/hedged buying interest that can support near?term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $11.00 price target, a substantially higher long?term upside projection that can attract growth?oriented investors. Read More.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $11.00 price target, a substantially higher long?term upside projection that can attract growth?oriented investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company update highlights a modeled $450M 2026 revenue run rate and preparations for an Afrezza pediatric launch — clear product/catalyst milestones that underpin revenue growth expectations. Read More.

Company update highlights a modeled $450M 2026 revenue run rate and preparations for an Afrezza pediatric launch — clear product/catalyst milestones that underpin revenue growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue of ~$112M beat consensus and grew ~46% year?over?year (Furoscix sales showed strong growth), supporting the company’s revenue momentum narrative. Read More.

Q4 revenue of ~$112M beat consensus and grew ~46% year?over?year (Furoscix sales showed strong growth), supporting the company’s revenue momentum narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $3.50 price target — a modestly supportive but cautious view that implies limited near?term upside from current levels. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $3.50 price target — a modestly supportive but cautious view that implies limited near?term upside from current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed earnings materials, slide deck and earnings?call transcript (useful for investors doing deeper diligence on guidance, margins and product timelines). Read More. · Read More.

Company filed earnings materials, slide deck and earnings?call transcript (useful for investors doing deeper diligence on guidance, margins and product timelines). Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations (reported loss $0.05 vs. consensus loss of $0.01) and the company posted an unexpected quarterly loss, which pressured sentiment and valuation multiples. Read More.

EPS missed expectations (reported loss $0.05 vs. consensus loss of $0.01) and the company posted an unexpected quarterly loss, which pressured sentiment and valuation multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flagged the earnings miss as the reason for a sell?off and volatility; analysts and traders focused on the bottom?line deterioration despite top?line strength. Read More.

Market commentary flagged the earnings miss as the reason for a sell?off and volatility; analysts and traders focused on the bottom?line deterioration despite top?line strength. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a 52?week low on the earnings reaction, indicating weak near?term technical momentum and increased downside risk for short?term traders. Read More.

Shares hit a 52?week low on the earnings reaction, indicating weak near?term technical momentum and increased downside risk for short?term traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure reported — United Therapeutics weighing a new treprostinil formulation — has added sector?specific risk that could weigh on partner/product expectations. Read More.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug?delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small?molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid?acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

