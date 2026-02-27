Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Price

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

FSK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,384,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 143,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

