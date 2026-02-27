Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Decreases By 90.1%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,098 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the January 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STGYF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STGYF remained flat at C$12.39 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.17. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.39.

Stingray Group is a Montreal-based music, media and technology company founded in 2007 by Eric Boyko and Alexandre Taillefer. Originally launched as a digital audio service provider, the company has expanded its offerings to encompass a broad suite of music and video content solutions for both consumer and business markets.

The company’s core activities include the creation and distribution of music streams, curated audio channels and video programming. Stingray’s products are delivered through cable and satellite operators, mobile and smart-TV applications, as well as in-store music and digital signage platforms.

