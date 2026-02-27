Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.29, with a volume of 10825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.56.

In other news, insider Jason Cho sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$39,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,314,018.40. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock worth $219,494 over the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

