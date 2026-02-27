John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.6550, with a volume of 10949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 811,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.