Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$60.30 and last traded at C$60.30, with a volume of 1681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed markets, excluding the United States. The fund seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad global equityindex that focuses on providing coverage of developed markets, excluding the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.