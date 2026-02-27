Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Elastic also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.550-0.570 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 11.8%

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,879. Elastic has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 235.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $401,742.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,766.20. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 20,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,531,995.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,414,170.05. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Elastic

Here are the key news stories impacting Elastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat on revenue and subscription growth — Q3 revenue was about $450M, up ~18% year-over-year, and subscription revenue rose ~19%, showing continued demand for its Search AI platform. BusinessWire: Q3 Results

Company beat on revenue and subscription growth — Q3 revenue was about $450M, up ~18% year-over-year, and subscription revenue rose ~19%, showing continued demand for its Search AI platform. Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward guidance materially — Q4 EPS guide and full?year FY2026 EPS guidance were well above Street estimates (company gave Q4 EPS and FY EPS ranges that exceeded consensus), signaling stronger expected profitability going forward. BusinessWire: Guidance

Management raised forward guidance materially — Q4 EPS guide and full?year FY2026 EPS guidance were well above Street estimates (company gave Q4 EPS and FY EPS ranges that exceeded consensus), signaling stronger expected profitability going forward. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized AI expansion and product momentum on the earnings call, which could support longer?term revenue upside as customers adopt Search AI features. Yahoo: Earnings Highlights

Management emphasized AI expansion and product momentum on the earnings call, which could support longer?term revenue upside as customers adopt Search AI features. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/management discussion is available in the Q3 call transcript for investors wanting detail on margins, churn, and product metrics. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Full earnings/management discussion is available in the Q3 call transcript for investors wanting detail on margins, churn, and product metrics. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability disappointed — one report shows GAAP EPS missed consensus (reported around -$0.03 vs. expectations), and the company still posts negative net margin and negative return on equity, which worried investors. MarketBeat: Earnings Snapshot

GAAP profitability disappointed — one report shows GAAP EPS missed consensus (reported around -$0.03 vs. expectations), and the company still posts negative net margin and negative return on equity, which worried investors. Negative Sentiment: Market punished the stock despite revenue outperformance and raised guidance — coverage notes and headlines report a sharp drop after the print, signaling investors were focused on profitability, GAAP miss, or near?term execution risks. Investing.com: Shares Tumble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.