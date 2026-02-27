ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Short Interest Up 111.1% in February

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,333 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 29th total of 15,790 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.53% of ProShares Ultra Yen worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

Shares of YCL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.06. 14,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,583. ProShares Ultra Yen has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

