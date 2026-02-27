TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 73,030 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,030 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,340,346,000 after buying an additional 432,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $286.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

