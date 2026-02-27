NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 29836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 84.80%. NCR Atleos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Get NCR Atleos alerts:

NCR Atleos News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NCR Atleos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: NATL reported $1.49 EPS (above consensus) and revenue of $1.15B, with solid cash generation and improved free cash flow—key fundamentals that support a higher bid valuation. NCR Atleos Q4 Press Release

Q4 results beat estimates: NATL reported $1.49 EPS (above consensus) and revenue of $1.15B, with solid cash generation and improved free cash flow—key fundamentals that support a higher bid valuation. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced: The Brink’s Company agreed to acquire NCR Atleos in a cash-and-stock transaction (~$6.6B reported) — an acquisition premium and the strategic logic (scale in ATM network) are primary drivers pushing NATL shares higher. Brinks to acquire NCR Atleos for $6.6 billion

Acquisition announced: The Brink’s Company agreed to acquire NCR Atleos in a cash-and-stock transaction (~$6.6B reported) — an acquisition premium and the strategic logic (scale in ATM network) are primary drivers pushing NATL shares higher. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating but cut its price target to $50 (from $60), implying modest upside vs. current levels — this tempers enthusiasm by lowering analyst reference value. DA Davidson rating/price target note

DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating but cut its price target to $50 (from $60), implying modest upside vs. current levels — this tempers enthusiasm by lowering analyst reference value. Neutral Sentiment: The company highlighted strong 2025 cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and share repurchases in its 2025 results release, supporting the deal rationale and valuation context. NCR Atleos Reports Strong Results in 2025

The company highlighted strong 2025 cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and share repurchases in its 2025 results release, supporting the deal rationale and valuation context. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder-law firm probes: Multiple firms (Ademi LLP, Halper Sadeh LLC) have opened investigations into whether the transaction provides a fair price to NATL shareholders — potential litigation or pushback could delay closing or affect deal terms. Ademi Firm investigation Halper Sadeh investigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NATL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Atleos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in NCR Atleos during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in NCR Atleos in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Atleos Stock Up 6.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.97.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Atleos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Atleos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.