Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.450-12.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 22.980-23.180 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Sunday. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,075. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,797,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,356,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,700,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.