J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — Smucker reported $2.38 EPS vs. $2.27 consensus and revenue of $2.34B (up 7% y/y), with coffee price increases driving sales. The beat and sales strength helped lift investor sentiment. Smucker Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Up 7% on Pricing Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Elliott secures board representation — Smucker agreed to add two independent directors after private talks with Elliott, a development investors often view as value-enhancing and a catalyst for operational/strategic change. J.M. Smucker adds two directors after private discussions with activist Elliott, shares jump
- Positive Sentiment: Board expansion announced — The company formally announced appointing Bruce Chung and David Singer to the board (effective April 15), confirming the governance changes that accompanied Elliott’s engagement. The J.M. Smucker Co. Appoints Two New Independent Directors
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support — JPMorgan recently nudged its price target slightly higher and maintains an overweight stance, which may bolster confidence but is not a new catalyst by itself. JPMorgan Updates J.M. Smucker (SJM) Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management discussed the quarter and outlook (useful for detail on margins, coffee pricing, tariffs and operational impacts). The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds and lowered sales outlook — Management trimmed sales-growth guidance citing a recent manufacturing?facility fire and noted margin pressure from higher green coffee costs and tariffs; these factors weigh on forward earnings visibility. J.M. Smucker Sales Rise on Higher Coffee Prices / Adds Directors in Deal With Activist Firm Elliott
- Negative Sentiment: EPS down year-over-year — Although Smucker beat the quarter, EPS declined vs. prior-year ($2.61 a year ago) due to cost pressures, which keeps margin recovery uncertain. J. M. Smucker (SJM) Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.
Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.
