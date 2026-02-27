J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 406,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,002. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.