FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $220.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.23. 366,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.78. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.53.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 337.39% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

