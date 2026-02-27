Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579,486 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 162,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $150.17 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

