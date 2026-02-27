TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 144,549 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 2.89% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $406,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

