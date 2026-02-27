OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $513.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.61 million.

Here are the key takeaways from OUTFRONT Media’s conference call:

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Consolidated Q4 results showed continued momentum with revenues up 4.1% , adjusted OIBDA up 12% to $174M, and AFFO up 8% to $130M, driven by strong transit performance and digital growth.

, adjusted OIBDA up 12% to $174M, and AFFO up 8% to $130M, driven by strong transit performance and digital growth. New York MTA was a major growth driver (MTA up ~20% in the year and transit digital +37% in Q4); management says incremental MTA revenue is highly accretive even as franchise expense steps up ~3% to ~$161M (includes an $11.7M deferred payment).

was a major growth driver (MTA up ~20% in the year and transit digital +37% in Q4); management says incremental MTA revenue is highly accretive even as franchise expense steps up ~3% to ~$161M (includes an $11.7M deferred payment). Company is pursuing a technology-led modernization — sales reorganization plus investments in Salesforce, AWS, and an exclusive commercial arrangement with AdQuick — intended to simplify planning/buying and unlock SMB/mid?market and enterprise demand.

— intended to simplify planning/buying and unlock SMB/mid?market and enterprise demand. OUTFRONT exited two large, marginally profitable billboard contracts (NY and L.A.), which pressured comparable billboard revenue but helped margins (billboard adjusted OIBDA margin rose ~120 bps to 41.5%); a separate Q1 condemnation will add about $10M of one?time billboard revenue.

2026 outlook is constructive — management expects Q1 revenue acceleration (reported high?single digits) and AFFO growth “comfortably in the double?digit range”, with ~ $90M CapEx ( $30M–$35M maintenance), net leverage at ~4.7x, and the dividend maintained at $0.30.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE OUT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 220,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Research raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about OUTFRONT Media

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company topped Q4 AFFO estimates, reported expanding margins and said transit revenue jumped 15.7%; management guided to double?digit AFFO growth in 2026 — a direct bullish signal for a REIT priced on cash flow. Article Title

Company topped Q4 AFFO estimates, reported expanding margins and said transit revenue jumped 15.7%; management guided to double?digit AFFO growth in 2026 — a direct bullish signal for a REIT priced on cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets highlight management’s expectation of double?digit AFFO growth in 2026 with high?teens transit revenue expansion — supports a re?rating if execution continues. Article Title

Analysts and outlets highlight management’s expectation of double?digit AFFO growth in 2026 with high?teens transit revenue expansion — supports a re?rating if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: OUTFRONT struck an exclusive multi?year commercial partnership with AdQuick and will invest up to $20M — expands programmatic/OoH sales capabilities and could accelerate digital monetization. Article Title

OUTFRONT struck an exclusive multi?year commercial partnership with AdQuick and will invest up to $20M — expands programmatic/OoH sales capabilities and could accelerate digital monetization. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $32 and reiterated a buy rating, injecting near?term buying interest from institutional investors. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target to $32 and reiterated a buy rating, injecting near?term buying interest from institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (4.2% yield), which supports income investors and reduces downside from volatility. Article Title

Board declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (4.2% yield), which supports income investors and reduces downside from volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and earnings snapshots provide additional color on the quarter and strategy but add no new catalyst beyond the AFFO/guidance message. Article Title

Media and earnings snapshots provide additional color on the quarter and strategy but add no new catalyst beyond the AFFO/guidance message. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and analyst note coverage are available for deeper diligence; useful for confirming cadence and cadence of revenue/margin drivers. Article Title

Full earnings call transcript and analyst note coverage are available for deeper diligence; useful for confirming cadence and cadence of revenue/margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed expectations ($0.55 vs. $0.71 consensus), which can pressure short?term sentiment despite AFFO strength; watch guidance cadence and margin execution. Article Title

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.