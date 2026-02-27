The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

