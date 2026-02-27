Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 201,367 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the January 29th total of 433,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 918,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anglo American Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 119,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

