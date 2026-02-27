NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.07. 1,736,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 735,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at NorthIsle Copper and Gold

In related news, insider Samuel Lee sold 51,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total value of C$133,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,614,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,644,390.90. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

