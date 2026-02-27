Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:LJAN)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:LJANGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA LJAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 5,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – January (LJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in January LJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

