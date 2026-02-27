Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Everest Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Group to earn $62.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE EG traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.31. 49,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($18.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.21.

View Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.