Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Everest Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Group to earn $62.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.
Everest Group Price Performance
NYSE EG traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.31. 49,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.21.
View Our Latest Report on Everest Group
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.
With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.
