Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. 665,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.62. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 711,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 254,828 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 798,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 336,437 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 766,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 258,362 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 520,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,002 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

