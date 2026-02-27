Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $18.59. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.9790, with a volume of 17,121,690 shares traded.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Sunrun Stock Down 37.2%

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 651,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,105,343.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $155,821.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 518,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,520 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,300,000 after acquiring an additional 288,945 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,256,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,763,000 after buying an additional 1,249,683 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 205,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

