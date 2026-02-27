Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.72. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.5945, with a volume of 1,539,138 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and information-communications-technology (ICT) company that provides a broad range of connectivity and digital services. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband internet, and television services for residential customers, alongside managed network, cloud, security and unified communications solutions for business and public-sector clients. KPN operates and maintains network infrastructure such as fiber and mobile networks, data centers, and platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity services.

The company’s primary market is the Netherlands, where it serves households, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and government organizations.

