T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $6.80. T1 Energy shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 7,547,622 shares.

TE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of T1 Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded T1 Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. iA Financial set a $8.50 price objective on T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in T1 Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,405,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T1 Energy during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of T1 Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,830,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

