Short Interest in Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Drops By 85.2%

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,055 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 29th total of 27,317 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Bankinter had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $919.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $922.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankinter from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

