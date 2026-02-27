China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 297,632 shares, a growth of 952.1% from the January 29th total of 28,289 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Resources Enterprise Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of China Resources Enterprise stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,488. China Resources Enterprise has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Resources Enterprise Company Profile

China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

