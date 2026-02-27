Short Interest in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Drops By 58.7%

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,914 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 29th total of 24,009 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMSI. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years. JMSI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

