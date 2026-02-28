SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $225.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.2857.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.85. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,367.40. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,649,000 after acquiring an additional 232,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000,000 after purchasing an additional 722,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,874,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 84,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

