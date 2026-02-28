StoneCo (STNE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $704.2590 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

StoneCo Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.80 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

