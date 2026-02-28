James River Group (JRVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $171.9840 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. James River Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 95,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price target on James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

