iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 332 shares, an increase of 403.0% from the January 29th total of 66 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (BELT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in US equities of any market capitalization. BELT was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

