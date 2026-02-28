Propel (PRL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4106 per share and revenue of $161.1170 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PRL opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $826.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.62. Propel has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Propel from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$38.00 target price on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Propel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

