YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT) Short Interest Down 76.8% in February

YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,244 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 29th total of 299,089 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded YSX Tech to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ YSXT opened at $1.14 on Friday. YSX Tech has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

YSX Tech (NASDAQ:YSXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSXT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YSX Tech in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in YSX Tech by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YSX Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

YSX Tech. Co Ltd. engages in providing comprehensive business solutions to enterprise customers, mainly insurance companies and brokerages in China. Its service includes electronic engineering, PCB fabrication, SMT and PCB assembly, components sourcing, prototyping, box build, turn-key solution and other value-added services for a broad range of companies with regard to telecommunication, consumptive electronics, industrial test and control, medical equipment, power supply, security, vehicle and more.

