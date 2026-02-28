Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Expands By 332.9%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,606 shares, a growth of 332.9% from the January 29th total of 2,912 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:BITS opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 2.69. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $118.78.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $14.0406 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4,477.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,752.94%.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

