Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $182.43

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.4286.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,404,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dean Capital Management raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $147.41 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

