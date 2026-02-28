Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) vs. MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head to Head Survey

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MJ has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MJ alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple -61.64% -37.71% -23.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MJ and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MJ and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MJ and Maui Land & Pineapple”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $11.56 million 28.20 -$7.39 million ($0.59) -27.99

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats MJ on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

(Get Free Report)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Maui, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.