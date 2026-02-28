Comparing Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) and Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Productivt Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $19.85 billion 6.42 $3.53 billion $27.42 36.80 Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Productivt Tech.

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Parker-Hannifin pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Productivt Tech has a beta of 990.21, meaning that its share price is 98,921% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Productivt Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 17.29% 27.56% 12.72% Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Parker-Hannifin and Productivt Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 5 16 0 2.76 Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus target price of $995.37, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Productivt Tech.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Productivt Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Productivt Tech

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

